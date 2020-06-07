Businesses in the usually bustling Richland Town Center closed their doors on Saturday due to concerns about possible rioting.
About 500 demonstrators peacefully marched in downtown Johnstown during the afternoon. However, some other recent rallies in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police, have led to vandalism and physical violence in cities such as Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C.
Locally, there were “no credible threats, but a lot of Facebook chatter,” according to Richland Township Police Department Chief Michael Burgan.
In response to those incidents, the stores in the shopping plaza, including Walmart, were closed.
“I think what's happened on TV had a lot of the stores spooked,” Burgan said. “You don't want to think it would happen here, but you didn't think it would happen in Pittsburgh or others places around here. I think they were just acting out of an abundance of caution.”
Burgan said “a lot of that was made at the level of their corporate offices – who decided to close.”
At least two businesses – Petco and Luu Nails – boarded up their front windows.
“It started with Petco and then just kind of went on down the line,” Burgan said.
No violence occurred in either Richland or Johnstown.
“It turned out like we had hoped,” Burgan said. “It was peaceful. We had enough of a presence up on the hill in Richland. We feel we could have handled it. But everything turned out great.”
Burgan expects the businesses to reopen on Sunday.
