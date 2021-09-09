JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Marlina Gawel and Selena Ramires, sophomores at Richland High School, had mixed emotions on Thursday as they walked around "The Heroes Memorial" on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus.
"It's kind of cool that it's here, but it's also kind of sad," Ramires said.
The memorial features a steel beam recovered from Ground Zero and is surrounded by individual walls engraved with the names – 9,924 – including those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as service-members who died in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
The building piece was donated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to the school 10 years ago.
Gawel and Ramires were part of several groups from Richland, in fourth through 12th grades, who visited the memorial in shifts this week in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Elementary pupils were brought over from the nearby school in groups.
"I think it's important that people know what happened, even if they're younger," Gawel said.
Students walked around the circular path behind J. Irving Whalley Memorial Chapel, pointing to names, touching the piece of steel and chatting about what the visit meant to them.
Both sophomores said they were impressed by the memorial.
"For them to live a little bit of that history is so important," high school Principal Timothy Regan said.
Taking in the monument was impactful for him as well.
Regan recalled being a student at Pitt-Johnstown on Sept. 11, 2001, and seeing an artifact from that historic day in person was powerful, he said.
Connor Bethmann, another sophomore, agreed.
"It gives you a visual of how big things were," he said, adding that it's important to remember history.
Many weren't aware that the memorial existed but were glad that the district brought them over.
Virgil Wenturine, 10th grade world cultures teacher, credited the administrators for allowing educators to work the local monument into their lessons.
"I think it's a great opportunity for our students to witness part of history," he said.
Wenturine also commented on the powerful nature of the memorial.
For Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar, hosting the students was an honor.
"We see it as a teachable moment," he said. "As they visit this place they can really be immersed in the moment."
