JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a smile on her face, Evita Cooper said on Wednesday that the Santa Fund is allowing her three children to have a merrier Christmas.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” the Johnstown resident said. “There are so many low-income families, and the pandemic that we just had has set us all back, so this is a great initiative.”
Now in its 15th year, The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund provides toys to area children ages 12 and younger.
The gifts are purchased at Boscov’s department store in The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, using donations made to the Santa Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Cooper’s children were among 1,600 youngsters from families facing hardships receiving Christmas gifts through the fund.
“Seeing the gifts, they are going to go nuts,” she said. “They are going to love them because my kids are very grateful. This is very heartwarming, and it makes me happy to know that this will make them light up.”
Volunteers from the Key Club at Greater Johnstown High School and other community volunteers handed out the presents Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
“People are out here struggling, and they appreciate what the Santa Fund does for them,” said Valerie Coleman, of Johnstown, who has volunteered with the Santa Fund program for four years.
This year, more than $30,000 was collected through individual donations and the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
“The need is still here. It’s not going away, and we’re here to help,” Coleman said. “I hope these kids have a beautiful Christmas and feel blessed to wake up on Christmas to see they have a little something under the tree.”
Johnstown resident Deanna Costin was picking up gifts for her 2-year-old daughter.
“My daughter is in the early Head Start program, and her teacher told me about this wonderful program,” she said. “This is a little bit of a relief for me, especially with the pandemic that’s going on. It takes a little bit of the gift-giving burden off the parents, and it’s making sure children get presents this year.”
Costin said her daughter will love the gifts she receives.
“I love Christmas – it’s not all about the gifts, but I love to see the magic of Christmas in my child’s eyes when she sees all the presents,” she said.
Costin said she would recommend the Santa Fund to others so youngsters can have a happier holiday.
“Sign up and don’t worry about feeling embarrassed if you don’t have the money to spend on your own children because there’s programs out here that can help,” she said.
Rachel King, of Johnstown, was picking up gifts for her 4-year-old son.
“I have used the Santa Fund before and it’s really awesome to get a nice, quality gift,” she said.
King said her son will be thrilled when he opens his presents.
“He’s going to be excited about everything on Christmas Day, and he can’t wait for Santa to come,” she said. “This is a great experience, and it makes Christmas fulfilling to see him happy with his toys.”
For those needing extra assistance, King said, the Santa Fund is a great resource to have in the community.
“There’s no cost to you, and it’s a very simple process, and that’s key because it’s hard to ask for help,” she said.
Sierra Reitz, a senior at Greater Johnstown High School and a member of the Key Club, was volunteering to distribute toys for a second year.
“I really like doing this, and I know some kids aren’t going to get many presents and it makes me feel good that I can give back because every kid deserves a toy,” she said. “I hope these kids will have a bright smile on their faces on Christmas morning.”
The Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said a lot of work goes into the Santa Fund each year.
“It’s really rewarding to see folks come, and I really feel touched and moved by donations and the generosity of other people,” he said. “When people come to pick the toys up and they’re very appreciative, that really tells you that this is what it’s all about.”
Minemyer said the hope is that families will not only be touched by the Christmas spirit, but also know there are people out there who care.
“Parents certainly see that, and hopefully that filters down to the kids,” he said. “We just want them to have a fun Christmas.”
