WINDBER, Pa. – From alongside an outflow for Windber Sportsmens Association's pond, Cole Shaulis had already reeled in his limit of trout by 9 a.m. Saturday.
"We got here at 6 a.m. for a good spot," his stepfather, Eric Kaniuk, said, while the Paint Township teen held up a 13-inch rainbow.
Saturday's early start to Western Pennsylvania's trout season might have made some of the region's fishing hot spots a bit colder, but it didn't seem to keep eager anglers away.
At Windber Sportsmen's, Jon Kelly and his daughter, Emma, of Windber packed winter gear alongside their tackle and a few cups of bait.
"We're having a great time," Jon Kelly, of Windber, said. "But we're frozen. It could be warmer."
He said they were reviving an old tradition by returning to the pond "for the first time in years."
Wearing her winter hat, 14-year-old Emma Kelly reeled in a 10-inch brown trout on a wax worm. Otherwise, it was a quiet morning – at least as quiet as anyone could expect alongside a pond lined with more than 80 people.
That was fine with her, she said.
"I love being outside, she said, moments after another cast. "This is a super-nice environment and the food is awesome."
For Stanley Custer, it is experiences like that which have kept Windber Sportsmen's Association happy to do the season's worth of work required to prepare for days like this one.
"The smiles – the looks on the kids' faces. That's the coolest thing," said Custer, a club member.
As a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission-authorized co-op, the club raises 18,000 fish a year for the state – some of which end up inside the pond at their 19-acre Ogle Township property.
That included 500 trout for the first day of Trout Season, longtime member George Keohler said.
"Crowds like (today). This is what the Fish and Boat Commission wants to see," he said. "They want to see kids involved."
About 17 miles west in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, that's exactly what Jason Galiote was doing.
The Johnstown area man said he has spent the last year or so teaching his son how to fly fish and tie his own flies for fishing.
On Saturday morning, they woke up early with Jason's brother, Brian, and nephew, Camden, and hit Bens Creek to try them out, he said.
From underneath a Route 403 underpass, it was just over 30 degrees Saturday morning. The creek's current was a bit stronger than normal from Friday's rain – and the foursome said the best they'd gotten so far was "a few bites" from fish that weren't quite ready to take their bait.
But none of that seemed to bother Galiote.
"It's just great to be out together," he said.
This marked the second straight year that Pennsylvania's Fish and Boat Commission advertised an earlier opener for trout season for the western half of Pennsylvania. For years, the season's openers were split, with the eastern half of the state starting first and the local region debuting in mid-April.
This year, trout season opened statewide on Saturday.
