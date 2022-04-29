2022 Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame laureates gather prior to the start of the 30th annual event held at Ace’s Banquets and Catering in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on Friday, April 29, 2022. From left to right, Alan Cashaw, NAACP Johnstown president and accepting the award for Pauline Gordon who died in 2003, Elmer Laslo, Michael Smith and David Davis.