PORTAGE, Pa. – A lion, a panda, a crocodile and several other exotic animals occupied the halls of Portage Area Elementary School on Wednesday as part of the "Grade Two Zoo" created by pupils and their teachers.
There are 10 full-size exhibits that feature QR codes the pupils can scan with their school-issued tablets to hear more about the animals.
All 57 second grade students were involved in construction of the displays – from creating the animals and their habitats to recording the audio for the informational pieces.
"They need this, because they don't get to do this enough," second-grade teacher Rebecca Single said.
She and fellow second-grade educators Sara Erzal and Annette Lutz led the effort, along with learning support teacher Kaitlin Cawley and aide Kate Durica.
Noah Spaid, a second-grader, said he had fun participating in the project.
"I liked putting the models together," he said. "I really like that there's a bunch of animals."
Spaid helped paint the sloths, cut out rocks and glue vines together for the panda exhibit – his favorite.
He was glad the entire school could enjoy the students' work.
Each habitat and animal was made with recycled or reused materials, such as egg crates, cardboard tubes and paper machete.
Erzal said it was nice seeing the students take ordinary materials and use their imaginations to create the displays. The teachers said the need for creativity was a main focus of the work.
They also commended Single for providing vision and creative energy to the project.
"Mrs. Single can take any piece of trash and turn it into treasure," Lutz said.
The idea to create the exhibits was inspired by a planned field trip to Living Treasures Animal Park in Jones Mills, Westmoreland County, next month.
Lutz said participating in the project and walking around hearing about the various animals prepares the pupils for what they might see at the park – and gets them excited about it.
The displays tie into Earth Day, observed on April 22, and the reading module in which second-graders are participating, which involves animals and their habitats.
"We just kind of pulled it all together," Single said.
Some pupils in her class, such as Kaylee Redfern, also did research papers about the wildlife.
She investigated macaws and enjoyed drawing pictures of the birds.
One of the interesting facts Redfern learned, she said, was that the birds can stomach toxic food that would hurt other creatures.
The teachers want the displays to stay up until the end of the school year – possibly longer, so the students in the summer programs can use them, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.