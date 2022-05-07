LORETTO, Pa. – Become that someone. St. Francis University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, left students graduating Saturday from the School of Health of Sciences and Education with the same words he brought them in on, the school’s motto.
“You’ve had the opportunity to become that someone that you are called to be. You and the world around you are much different than when you arrived,” Van Tassell said.
Van Tassell added that world events have made things much different than when the students began their education.
“Events in our country challenge us anew to respect the uniqueness of individual persons. You enter a world today that is different, but can be different for the better,” Van Tassell said. “Bring magnanimity into the world with you. Lead by example as you respect the uniqueness of individual persons and treat others the way that you want to be treated.”
William E. Strickland, executive chairman of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, issued the commencement address for Saturday’s ceremony and told the graduates that he learned after his double-lung transplant six years ago “caring and empathy is medicine.”
“I found a nurse who cared for me during my key period of recovery. At one point, I was very frightened and said, 'I don't think I'm going to see the sun come up today,' ” Strickland said. “That nurse, Emily, stayed with me until the sun indeed did come up the next day before finishing her rounds. The spirit of that nurse and the constant attention of my children and wife allowed me to survive.”
During the ceremony, a posthumous degree was given to Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019.
"The field of occupational therapy attracts those who are creative, patient, inquisitive, kind, innovative and empathetic," Van Tassell said. "These words perfectly describe Liv. She was a constant source of good vibes and others were naturally drawn to her. Liv’s spirit will be carried on through her classmates and they will all become better occupational therapists just for having known her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.