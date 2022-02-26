PHOTO GALLERIES | Vision 2022 | 'Now is the time': Modern workers pursue flexibility, freedom and higher wages

Tears sometimes flow when Missy Knox, of East Taylor Township, returns home from a day of construction work.
“I cry when I get home because I’m so tired and sore, but it’s a pride-filled tired,” she said.
After years of working as a full-time caregiver, Knox, 39, needed a change.
With the region still recovering from pandemic-driven layoffs and retirements, there may be no better time to pursue training for another career path, said Debra Balog, Johnstown Area Regional Industries’ workforce development director.
“We all need to understand, workforce is evolving,” Balog said. “It’s going to take us a while to recover, but it’s not all doom. From my perspective, if you decide you want to go to a new career path, now is the time. There are plenty of training programs available through JARI, CareerLink and Penn Highlands Community College.”
Knox initiated her career move before the pandemic. She graduated in 2019 from the Greater Johnstown Career and Technical Center’s six-month mobile equipment course.
“It was the biggest amount of payoff for the shortest amount of schooling,” she said. “I was making $10 an hour caregiving and working 60-plus hours a week. I just wasn’t surviving.”
In 2021, Swank Construction Co. called and hired her over the phone.
“It’s prevailing wage, $27 an hour as a laborer,” she said. “It’s made a huge impact for me. It’s nice to know if I want to take my kids to the beach, we can go. Or if I want to do something for my house, it’s done.”
Ripple effect
Cambria County’s workforce diminished by 3,000 over the past year.
From December 2020, to December 2021, loss in Cambria, about 6%, was higher than in other areas across the state, data show. Neighboring Blair County saw a decrease at more than 4%.
Pennsylvania’s total workforce decreased 1.8% from 6,256,000 in December 2020 to 6,142,000 in December 2021. Philadelphia showed a 0.2% increase in total workforce, and Pittsburgh’s workforce decreased 1.9%.
In an email, the state Department of Labor and Industry pointed to Cambria’s higher percentage of older residents than most of Pennsylvania as a possible factor in the higher rate of workforce loss.
Among those who left the workforce last year was Greg Domonokos, 63, who retired in April from Penelec.
However, Domonokos had planned to retire in 2020 – the pandemic made him hold onto his job for another year.
“With COVID hitting and with a new president coming in, everything was just so screwed up economically and financially, so I pushed it off one year,” he said.
The pandemic concentrated more retirements in 2021 than expected, said Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial. The company handles 401(k) services.
Some, such as Domonokos, who retired a year later than planned, and others who retired earlier than planned because of a strong equity market comeback in 2021, Stopko said.
‘This new reality’
About 10 million jobs are unfilled in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many of those positions require specific skills that take months or years to develop and are in short supply in today’s labor force.
As the workforce has changed locally, Robert Farinelli, vice president of academic affairs at Penn Highlands Community College, has seen a drop in enrollment.
“It’s very interesting what’s happening in terms of higher education,” he said. “We are trying to figure out what this new reality is, and how to deal with it. Are there people with four-year degrees coming back to develop the entrepreneurial side of themselves, and work from home a little more? That is important. There have been a lot of people asking themselves ‘what are my life choices?’ It’s the whole idea of work-life balance. What will allow me to work remotely?”
And with increased opportunities for unskilled labor to earn a higher wage since the pandemic, it appears to some people are foregoing higher education, Farinelli said.
“There have been changes in enrollment because the job market is good for people who want to get into an entry-level position,” he said. “Jobs in the retail or service industry now pay between $15 and $20 an hour.”
‘Have to keep going’
Keyanni “Kizzy” Gateward, 17, left her after-school job at at a fast-food restaurant and hasn’t looked back.
Gateward is a cosmetology student at Greater Johnstown High School and also participates in the school’s co-op program, which has allowed her to explore work at other businesses.
“I do the co-op program at my school because I feel it’s a way to get my own responsibility and start maturing,” she said.
But the food-service job was an after-school decision.
“I feel like I was always ambitious, and I like to do things for myself,” she said. “I stopped working (in food service) in the summer of the pandemic. That’s when COVID stuff got in the way. It was just to make sure everyone was safe, but at the same time it was really bad. I stopped working there because I just wasn’t getting paid enough.”
At school, her progress toward an associate degree in cosmetology was disrupted by COVID. While the school went virtual, hands-on vocational courses couldn’t be completed that way, she said.
So she started a hair business at home, “Hair by Kizzy” with business cards and an Instagram page.
“I saw myself getting better and better,” she said. “You just have to keep going and push yourself to get better.”
She plans to complete her cosmetology education by enrolling in the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
“I want to work at an actual salon and eventually start my own thing up,” she said.
‘A lot of entrepreneurs’
Gateward is not alone in wanting to launch a small business.
A report from Self Financial included Johnstown in a listing of U.S. metropolitan areas that have seen the largest increase in new business applications in recent years.
Between 2019 and 2020, there was a nearly 25% increase in new business applications inationally, and that increase held relatively steady through 2021, according to the report.
In 2019, the Johnstown metropolitan area received 558 new business applications. In 2020, that number increased to 598 applications.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce has also seen an uptick in new membership, said Amy Bradley, Chamber president and CEO.
“We are still seeing a lot of entrepreneurs taking a chance on opening their own business,” Bradley said. “In 2019, the chamber had 75 new members join. That was a record number. In 2020 that dropped to 53. But in 2021, we are almost back up to 70 new members.”
In the past year, Lori Deffenbaugh left her retail job and opened her own store in Johnstown.
She owns Feathered Lane, at 1106 Scalp Ave., where customers shop for women’s clothing and floral arrangements.
Deffenbaugh said she’s always had the dream of opening her own shop.
“I would say, during the pandemic a lot of us had a lot more thinking time,” she said. “The hustle and bustle of everyday jobs were put at a rest. It allowed me to think more about what I wanted to do and what I wanted the future to look like.”
For past 20 years, Deffenbaugh worked as a multi-territory district manager for retailers with mall locations.
The retail trade workforce in Cambria County is down 300 employees in the past year, estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show.
Hospitality and leisure, manufacturing, financial activities, government sectors, as well as trade, transportation and utilities have together lost hundreds of employees in the past year, according to the BLS.
Drive to succeedOn a weekday morning, Gary Stoykovich delivered groceries to people in Johnstown.
Stoykovich quit a job in the restaurant industry about eight months ago and began working full time for third-party online delivery services Grubhub and DoorDash.
Through his phone, he receives order alerts from people of all ages, especially people with mobility issues, to deliver food, groceries, and prescriptions.
“Johnstown’s definitely not as busy as places like Pittsburgh, but it is still ample, especially in Richland,” Stoykovich said.
Doordash and Grubhub activity shot up during the initial rise of the pandemic. Now it’s getting back to normal, he said.
Stoykovich was exposed to the potential of his new job when he saw orders flowing to the restaurant where he formerly worked.
“The more restaurants slowed down, the more people were doing DoorDash delivery so it kind of actually doubled up our headache,” he said. “Doing this was an opportunity to get away from all of that.”
On a Friday or Saturday, he can make $100 in three or four hours of deliveries, and funds are deposited directly into his account after he completes a job.
The work also provided him with more freedom, he said.
“Before, I would have to be nervous to go in and ask my manager for three days off to visit my girlfriend,” Stoykovich said. “It was always such a stressful, nerve-racking thing. Even though I know they are going to say ‘yes,’ it’s just like I know it’s not an ideal situation for everybody because they have to cover that spot. Now I can visit her in North Carolina anytime.”
Home and work
For Craig Lonsinger and many others, the office has shifted to the home.
He is a director for an organization that works for the mortgage industry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But since 2020, Lonsinger has worked remotely, which has allowed him and his wife, Michelle to move back home to Johnstown.
They returned in August after 16 years away.
“When we were in Milwaukee, I was running into the office every day,” he said. “That commute was probably 40 minutes back and forth from work.
“So, I think, in terms of not having to commute, and being able to wake up, get ready and go to work immediately – it’s been helpful in terms of getting more work done. But I think as folks transition from an office environment to a home environment, it also kind of blurs the lines between your work and your personal life.”
As Lonsinger interviewed with the Tribune-Democrat, his wife observed in the background.
Michelle Lonsinger also works from home, having left nursing to pursue her own business venture.
“I basically sew through the day while he’s down here,” she said.
Michelle worked through a long stretch of the pandemic, to March 2021, she said.
“I was dealing with all of the scheduling and issues as far as nursing that I think all nurses are dealing with now,” she said. “It’s hard to get staff. I worked through a very hard pandemic at the facility where I was working. We lost a lot of residents at the hospice. It was expected that if it hit our facility, then it was going to be a bad situation.”
She and a friend in New York who is also a nurse had been talking about opening a business selling blankets they both make with a fur-like fabric.
“We gave it a try,” she said. “We did a few events in Pennsylvania, and it took off. So we have an online store.”
Her business is called Sew Pieceful Designs.
“I get to do something I love every day,” she said, “and it’s more of a stress release than increased stress.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.