PHOTO GALLERIES | Vision 2022 | 'It's a job-seeker's market right now': As workers look for new opportunities, employers adapt to turnover

For nine years while working full time, James Britt, 42, had been building a side business.
If Britt wasn’t in the factory, then he was likely mowing lawns, trimming hedges, clearing out buildings or removing snow.
“The family was growing; bills were adding up,” he said.
Britt was a shipping supervisor at Korns Galvanizing in Johnstown, and had worked his way to earning $15.75 an hour.
The company’s salary cap was at $18.75.
But in the winter of 2019, Britt resigned his position to concentrate on his lawn-care and snow-removal business, Lawn-N-Order.
And he took one of his factory co-workers with him.
“It gave me freedom,” Britt said at his home in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood. “It lets my family see they are able to obtain a lifestyle without the 9-to-5 over their heads. I’m able to spend more time with my family.”
Britt left his job prior to COVID-19 upending work routines, but such voluntary quits have been on the rise monthly since the beginning of 2021, a year after the pandemic hit.
There were 4.5 million quits in November – the highest level in the 20 years since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began publishing the data.
The most recent data released by the BLS show quits for December at 4.3 million.
The impact of the so-called “Great Resignation” is evident locally.
‘Job-seekers market’
At Britt’s former workplace, job applicants have been increasing over the past three to six months, but many employees are leaving after a couple weeks, said Jaimie Pond, operations manager with Korns Galvanizing.
Korns specializes in applying zinc coatings to products made by steel fabricators. The company has a nearly 100-year history in Johnstown.
Last May, the company’s owner in Annapolis, Maryland, increased wages for entry-level inspectors to $12.25 an hour, up from $9.25, Pond said.
However, the company’s revolving door of employees hasn’t slowed.
Pond and other senior workers in the company are spending more time training new personnel, only for them to leave and be replaced by other trainees, he said.
“It’s not looking optimistic at this point,” Pond said.
“I thought things would settle out after COVID happened in 2020, but the foreseeable future looks bleak.”
Across the region, jobs that paid $10 an hour or less prior to the pandemic have been raised to $12 or $15 an hour as businesses attempt to attract and retain workers, said Debra Balog, workforce development director for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, Johns-town’s economic development agency.
“I’m seeing even wages for retail jobs now have gone up significantly,” she said. “It’s a job-seeker’s market right now.”
‘Stepping away’
And while many workers quit jobs to look for better pay, more than 3,000 workers in Cambria County have dropped out of the workforce entirely in the past year.
In December 2020, Cambria County had a civilian workforce of 54,800. That includes 49,200 people employed and 4,800 unemployed and looking for work, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry data published in February show.
By December 2021, Cambria’s workforce had decreased by about 3,100. There were 1,400 fewer people employed, and 1,700 fewer looking for work than in December 2020.
“Workforce professionals in our region have never seen a situation like what we’re currently experiencing, and there is no easy or one explanation,” said Susan Whisler, director of the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.
The board is the region’s “re-employment” agency, one of 22 across the state with federal dollars to fund training and referral programs, on-the-job learning, and grants to offset individuals’ training costs.
“Even economists are confounded,” she said of the workforce loss. “Normally, when your unemployment drops, your labor force increases – because people return to the workforce. Now we’re seeing our unemployment and labor force decline. This seems to indicate that individuals are stepping away.”
Battling ‘burnout’
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics survey shows which local sectors may have taken the brunt of worker losses. The monthly survey samples more than 100,000 businesses and government agencies.
Health and education appear to have lost the most employees in Cambria.
The county’s health and education businesses lost an estimated 500 workers from December 2020 to 2021, the survey data show.
Over the past two years, Meghan Hollen has seen her Conemaugh Nursing School class dwindle from 80 to 40 prospective graduates, including herself.
“I think people don’t realize how hard nursing school is until you get into it and then you just have to work every single day for it,” Hollen said. “I don’t think people are ready for the intensity, and with the pandemic going on, I think that deterred some people.”
Hollen, 27, is entering the nursing field after many years working as a cosmetologist.
One of her clients who had received medical treatment for a serious condition sat in Hollen’s salon chair and told her stories about the nurses who took care of her.
“Being with her through that, and hearing her stories … she had some amazing nurses,” Hollen said.
“And that led me down that path, and three of my best friends are nurses. It’s definitely been a positive thing for me.”
Hollen, 27, was inspired to enter nursing school not long before the pandemic spurred closures of hair salons.
Set to graduate nursing school in June, she’s already accepted a job at the hospital’s emergency room.
“I really enjoy taking care of people,” she said. “As things progressed with the pandemic, we need more nurses. The burnout right now is pretty intense.”
‘A lot of options’
Conemaugh Hospital has 260 vacancies across all job types – from nurse to maintenance staff, said Bill Caldwell, market president for the Conemaugh Health System.
The hospital is offering sign-on bonuses for all positions. For nurses, the bonus can be up to $30,000, Caldwell said.
“Workers have a lot of options,” he said. “It is a competitive labor market. There’s the competition with other acute-care hospitals as well as folks leaving to do travel nursing, which has been exacerbated with the pandemic, and these travel nurses make significant money.
“When you look at how you recruit, you have to be competitive with the hourly rate and benefits.”
Advertising jobs internally, in the newspaper and online are all methods Greater Johns-town School District uses to attract applicants, said Assistant Superintendent Frank Frontino.
Frontino said he’s seen some new hires quit in the manner of the “Great Resignation” – without letting the district know.
Other jobs he can’t fill at all.
“We’ve been down eight paraprofessionals since August, and no interest,” he said. “We have a position for school psychologist – can’t fill it. It’s putting a huge strain on the school district.
“It’s an employee’s market right now. There are a lot of jobs to choose from now and they pay well.”
Hospitality and leisure business in Cambria is far from pre-pandemic workforce levels two years ago, at the beginning of 2020, the BLS survey data show.
Wage pressure started building after the federal government bolstered pandemic unemployment benefits through 2020, restaurant owner Lorrie McQuaide said.
To attract unemployed workers back to jobs, including line-cook, a job that paid $11 an hour prior to the pandemic, she has had to raise the rate to $15 an hour, she said.
Lorrie McQuaide and her husband, Rick McQuaide, own four restaurants in the region, including Asiago’s Tuscan Italian at the Johnstown Inclined Plane.
They’ve been paying increasing wages to attract new hires and to retain veteran employees since the pandemic through obtaining a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.
“That is something we will be paying on for 10 years, but when you employ 120 people you have to keep your operation going,” Lorrie McQuaide said.
‘Fill those positions’
Wage pressure hasn’t only hit entry-level positions.
“We are looking for a chief fiscal officer, and we are struggling,” said Jeffery Vaughn, executive director of Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit that offers a variety of income-based services in Johnstown.
“I don’t have an answer for this resignation phase everyone is going through,” Vaughn said.
“Workers can take their pick of jobs. You just wonder where these people are.”
Concurrent Technology Corp., an applied research and development company, is also becoming more aggressive in recruiting, President and CEO Ed Sheehan said.
CTC has 35 jobs open – about 15 of them in Johnstown – some are in engineering, some in energy resilience, some in environmental sustainability and some in advanced learning and software development.
“We’ve actually added a couple of recruiters to our team,” Sheehan said. “In a marketplace where salaries are growing, people are inclined to look around.”
JWF industries, which aims to add 100 employees by April of next year, is offering bonuses up to $2,000 to current employees to recruit potential co-workers, said president and CEO William Polacek.
“Our employees are actually helping us bring people on board, which is really good,” he said. “If you bring someone on board and they stay for six months, you get half the bonus, and after a year, you get the other half.”
At JWF Industries, entry-level welders start at $15 an hour.
“Within two years, they are guaranteed to make at least $18 an hour,” Polacek said. “And if they pass any programs like our apprenticeship programs, they can be making $60,000 a year without any overtime after two years.”
To attract applicants, some companies are extending options to work from home.
AmeriServ Financial has adopted a two-day work-at-home model, President and CEO Jeff Stopko said.
That perk applies to positions including investment management and loan underwriting professionals.
“We’ve found that it is attractive to people,” Stopko said. “I think it’s been well-received.”
Stopko said retirements have affected businesses across the region, including AmeriServ.
“And now, we are trying to fill those positions,” he said. “As we go through 2022, that will continue to be one of the big challenges companies face. There are more jobs than workers.”
