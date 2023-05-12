EBENSBURG, Pa. – When Aryana Kubat learned that her poster was chosen for the cover of The Tribune-Democrat’s Mother’s Day special section, she jumped for joy with excitement.
“I’m so happy and I’m surprised,” said the fourth-grader at Cambria Elementary School in Ebensburg.
In celebration of Mother’s Day, area elementary pupils are letting their moms know what they mean to them through artwork and notes.
Of the hundreds of submissions received from area classrooms for the annual tribute to mothers, nearly 90 appear in the special section in Saturday’s newspaper.
Kubat, along with classmate Maci Hill, submitted creations that were part of a project for the May edition of the school’s newspaper, in which the art was featured in the Craft Corner.
“This feels great, and I’m so glad (Aryana) was chosen – we were so pumped,” said Lori Rhodes, ESL and gifted facilitator, and newspaper and broadcasting adviser, at Cambria Elementary School. “I thought it was cute and an excellent choice, and she had a good chance of winning. What mother wouldn’t love that?”
Rhodes said that getting students involved in activities outside the classroom is essential.
“We do different things that are community-involved so that they have a broader scope to draw from so they’re prepared as they go on to middle and high school,” Rhodes said.
For her submission, Kubat painted her hands to create red and pink flowers, and she wrote the message “I Love You” to her mom, Lea Kubat.
She said everything about her mother is special.
“She helps me and takes me shopping,” Aryana Kubat said. “We get to do fun things.”
For Hill’s poster, she painted her hands and a foot to make an artistic design on paper. She wrote “Happy Mother’s Day!” on it to honor her mother.
“My mom was really excited about it,” the fourth-grader said. “She makes our house really clean, and she does a lot of things to make my family happy.”
Hill said for the school newspaper’s May edition, they wanted to include a special recognition for mothers.
“It was fun to do, and I really liked it,” she said.
Hill added that when they learned Kubat’s submission was going to be on the cover of The Tribune-Democrat’s special section, they were happy for her and are looking forward to seeing it.
“Everyone in the class was yelling her name and cheering her on that she won,” she said.
All submissions can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com/mothers_day.
