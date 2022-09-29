Before the start of the 2022 high school football season, award-winning photographer John Beale approached The Tribune-Democrat about a possible project to take readers behind the scenes of a sports co-op – two schools working together to field a single team.
Because it was new this season, we selected the United Valley co-op with players from both United and Blacklick Valley high schools. With the support of coach Kevin Marabito, Beale visited the new team over several weeks in August and September – at practices, games, pep rallies and community events.
His powerful images – in this essay titled “Becoming United Valley” – tell the compelling story of two programs coming together to form a new team while embracing the traditions each has built through the years, an essay reflecting the culture and values of their western Pennsylvania communities.
