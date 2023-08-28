EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Philadelphia man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Monday for his involvement in a multi-year drug-dealing operation.
Kahseem Jackson, 33, entered a guilty plea to 14 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Monday.
According to Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, of the office’s Drug Strike Force Section, between 2020 and April 2022, Jackson and three others allegedly began selling cocaine out of a house along Adams Street in downtown Johnstown. The other three men later sold methamphetamines and fentanyl from a residence on McCabe Street in the city’s Prospect neighborhood, but all four men took orders using the same phone number.
He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
The following also appeared in Cambria County Court on Monday:
• Justin Patrick Adolph, 31, was sentenced to 15 to 30 months in the Cambria County Prison by Judge David J. Tulowitzki for one count of corruption of minors.
Adolph was arrested last year after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Richland Township last November after plying her with marijuana, authorities allege.
As a part of his sentence, Adolph will be required to comply with registration under SORNA (the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) for 15 years.
• President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III made the decision on Monday that a jury will be selected at the end of next month for William Luther Boring.
Boring is facing felony counts of possessing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after a CyberTip kicked off a Pennsylvania State Police investigation earlier this year when four images were uploaded and distributed using Facebook.
Boring stood before Krumenacker to enter a plea and be sentenced, but when given a chance to speak, he did not admit guilt and noted he would appeal his sentence.
Krumenacker said that a jury would be selected, and he would go forward with a trial since Boring was expressing that he did not feel adequately represented.
He previously entered a guilty plea to child pornography in May, which was withdrawn earlier this month.
Boring is already mandated to comply with lifetime registration under SORNA due to previous sexual-based offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.