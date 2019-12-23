Two Philadelphia women face drug charges, accused of conspiring to smuggle synthetic marijuana and painkillers into SCI-Somerset on Saturday, state police said.
One of them – 26-year-old Sharee Daniels – was able to slip at least three packages of the drugs to an inmate before she was stopped by corrections staff, Trooper Jeremy Lischak wrote in a release to media.
“While en route to SCI-Somerset, (Danielle) Brown gave the drugs to Daniels to place in her waistband in order to smuggle them into the institution,” he said.
Corrections officers confiscated 10 baggies of green “vegetable matter” – likely K2 – 348 doses of the same drug soaked into paper strips and 51 strips of the painkiller Suboxone, state police said.
State police indicated the inmate may have swallowed the other packaged drugs and he will remain under supervision in a cell until those drugs can be recovered.
State prison officials have been working across the state to thwart K2 trafficking at many of its corrections facilities.
Often called K2, synthetic marijuana is a clear odorless chemical that when ingested or smoked, can trigger brain responses similar to a pot-like high.
Over the past few years, exposure to the drug has forced prison lockdowns statewide and sickened dozens of state prison workers. In jails such as SCI-Somerset, state officials discovered the drug was soaked into letters and other paper sent to inmates – leading to numerous arrests since.
In Saturday’s incident, state police said Daniels was able to gain access inside the facility to visit with an unnamed inmate before the act was discovered.
Both women are now in Somerset County Jail on drug and contraband charges.
District Judge Susan Mankamyer set their bails at $10,000, online court records show.
