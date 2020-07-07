A Philadelphia woman was jailed on Sunday, accused of attempting to punch, kick and bite a Johnstown police officer who found stamp bags of heroin in her purse, authorities said.
City police charged Shelby Ann Harrington, 27, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to Sheetz on Central Avenue in Moxham for a report of a woman peddling heroin.
An officer stopped a woman who fit the description. The woman gave the officer permission to look into her purse and when he did he allegedly found a bag containing 18 stamp bags with a white powdery substance.
Harrington began yelling at police that the drugs were not hers and that her baby's father had placed them in her purse.
She allegedly struggled with an officer during the arrest, the complaint said.
Harrington was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
