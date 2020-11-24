A Philadelphia woman was jailed in connection with a robbery and assault at The Galleria in Richland Township in June, authorities said.
Township police charged Tiffany E. Johnson, 36, with robbery, aggravated assault, retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft, false report and false identification.
According to a criminal complaint, police alleged that Johnson, a second woman and four juveniles made off with $3,639.42 in merchandise from Boscov's store at The Galleria on June 23.
Police said all but one – an infant – were involved in the theft, with each person placing merchandise into bags, hand bags and a baby stroller.
The individuals were in the store more than an hour, taking clothing, jewelry and other items, the complaint said.
When an employee attempted to stop them as they passed the checkout, Johnson allegedly pushed him before someone sprayed pepper spray at him, the complaint said.
The group ran and climbed into a gold Lincoln Navigator. Johnson put the vehicle in reverse and struck the employee as he was calling in the registration number. The vehicle fled toward McDonald's on Galleria Drive, the complaint said.
Johnson was arraigned Thursday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Johnson's preliminary hearing is Dec. 3.
