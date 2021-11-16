JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial in the 2020 shooting death of a Johnstown man who was attending a party in the city’s Coopersdale neighborhood.
Amir Matthews, 20, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
Matthews is charged in the shooting death of Armel Joe, 26, at a late-night barbecue on May 17 at the Coopersdale Homes complex.
He faces a charge of criminal homicide.
Matthews pleaded not guilty through court- appointed attorney Art McQuillan, of Johnstown.
Assistant District Attorneys Heath Long and Kevin Persio called two witnesses to testify.
An autopsy showed that Joe died from blood loss from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar testified.
A witness testified that events began with a verbal dispute between Joe and Matthews in the parking lot between Buildings 19 and 20. The two men then started to scuffle.
The witness said he was punched in the lip by Matthews when he tried to break up the fight.
The witness said he ran when he saw a woman pass a silver object to Matthews. Seconds later, he heard shots, and Joe went down, he said.
On cross-examination, the witness said he did not see a gun. Persio argued that the sequence of events showed the verbal dispute between Matthews and Joe turned physical. After Matthews was seen handling a silver object, shots were fired and Joe was killed.
“The commonwealth’s case is completely circumstantial,” McQuillan said after the hearing.
“On cross-examination (the witness) testified he never observed Amir with a gun and did not see Mr. Joe get shot.”
“The commonwealth is pleased we were able to get all the charges bound over,” Long said after the hearing.
“That’s the goal for the day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.