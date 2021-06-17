Johnstown police are searching for a Philadelphia man who’s accused of breaking into an apartment at Oakhurst Homes and assaulting a juvenile who was hiding in the bathroom, authorities said.
An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Radhudeen Amiyn Dawson, 23.
According to a criminal complaint, a fight broke out between juveniles at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday when two of the girls ran into an apartment at Oakhurst Homes. Dawson, who is related to one of the juveniles, chased the two girls, who locked themselves inside the bathroom, according to the complaint.
Dawson and a juvenile climbed through a window and pushed the door open, and Dawson allegedly began hitting the girl before running from the apartment, the complaint said.
The girls allegedly told police that Dawson was from Philadelphia and sometimes hangs out around the Oakhurst and Coopersdale sections of Johnstown.
A police sergeant reportedly found a letter with Dawson’s name on it sticking out of a mailbox, the complaint said.
The girls identified Dawson from a Facebook photograph, the complaint said.
Police have charged Dawson with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and criminal mischief.
