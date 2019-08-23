A Philadelphia man has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to 60 months in prison and four years’ supervised release after being convicted of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
On July 27, 2018, Robert L. Green, 41, of the 2100 block of N. 30th St., Philadelphia, possessed with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” as well as an unspecified quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release issued by Brady’s office.
Also on July 27, 2018, Green was found to be in possession of two handguns, according to the press release. He had been convicted in 2004 of robbery, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year. Federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of such a crime from possessing firearms.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
