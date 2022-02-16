JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Johnstown to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Christofer Waters, 27.
According to information presented to the court, from about July 5, 2018, to about May 5, 2020, Waters conspired to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of heroin.
Waters was co-leader of a drug trafficking organization that operated between Philadelphia and Indiana County, investigators said.
Waters admitted responsibility for distributing 142 grams of fentanyl and 23 grams of heroin on 23 occasions between July 2018 and May 2019.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case.
The case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program, which was established in 1982 to support investigations and prosecutions of major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.
The task force is headed by the FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency.
