HOLLIDAYSBURG – A Philadelphia man who authorities said was responsible for the sale of significant amounts of heroin and cocaine in Altoona and Johnstown was sentenced in Blair County on Tuesday to spend more than 20 years in prison.
Damon Tyshawn Devine, nicknamed “Fat Cat,” 43, received a total sentence of 21 1/2 years to 43 1/2 years for his role at the head of the “Dragon” drug trafficking organization and for the assault of another prisoner at a Blair County district court office in 2017.
Sergeant Christopher Moser of the Altoona Police Department, one of the officers who investigated the case, called Devine “a big fish” and “the top of the chain.” He “was bringing very, very large amounts of heroin and cocaine into Blair County and Cambria County,” Moser added.
“Mr. Devine has always been a drug dealer and Mr. Devine will continue to be a drug dealer, because that’s what Mr. Devine does,” Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman told Judge Daniel J. Milliron during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, citing Devine’s record of drug-related convictions that dates back to 1996.
Devine and others involved in the organization were accused of making regular trips from Johnstown to the Philadelphia area, where they picked up heroin and cocaine, and back to Blair County and Cambria County, where they sold those drugs. The potent heroin sold by Devine’s organization, labeled “Dragon,” was responsible for a number of overdose deaths in the Altoona-Johns-town area, Gorman said.
The organization was allegedly in operation from May 2016 until Feb. 14, 2017, when Devine and three others, including Devine’s mother, were arrested after delivering heroin to a confidential informant in the parking lot of an Altoona-area hotel.
Gorman alleged for sentencing purposes, that Devine’s organization transported a total of 4,712 grams of cocaine and 3,838 grams of heroin into the Altoona-Johnstown area. Gorman calculated those weights based on the weight of the drugs found in a car that crashed in August 2016 after a police chase in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia.
Devine was a passenger in that car, which contained 101 grams of heroin and 124 grams of cocaine.
Devine was arrested after that car crash, but posted bail nine days later and went back to running the operation, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said when charges were filed in July 2017 against Devine and 15 others who allegedly were involved in the ring.
Gorman based his calculations on the assumption that Devine transported roughly 101 grams of heroin and 124 grams of cocaine from Philadelphia to the Altoona-Johns-town area during each trip he made, then calculated the final alleged amount based on evidence and trial testimony by others involved in the ring that Devine made one trip from Johnstown to Philadelphia and back each week for the nine months and two weeks during which the organization was in operation.
Thomas Brandt, a narcotics agent with the state Office of Attorney General, said after Tuesday’s hearing that the value of 3,838 grams of heroin would be approximately $1.919 million and that cocaine is worth $100 per gram, meaning that 4,712 grams of cocaine would be worth roughly $471,200.
Brandt and Gorman said that their calculations produced a conservative estimate of the total amount of drugs Devine brought to the Altoona-Johns-town region. Based on evidence and trial testimony, they said, Devine could have made as many as three trips per week from Johnstown to Philadelphia and back. That would put the total dollar figure closer to the estimate given by Shapiro, who said in 2017 that Devine’s organization was responsible for distributing $7.8 million worth of heroin and $1.9 million worth of cocaine in and around Altoona and Johns-town.
Before Milliron sentenced him, Devine maintained that he wasn’t as significant a drug dealer as police and prosecutors alleged and that authorities changed their allegations against him during the time between when he was charged and when he went to trial.
“I know everybody needs a bad guy,” he said, “but when the Commonwealth found out I wasn’t the big distributor they made me out to be, the story changed. … I’m apologetic to anyone who got hurt by knowing me and for anything I’ve done, but not for anything I didn’t do.”
In December, a Blair County jury found Devine guilty of numerous charges related to his role in the ring, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy, corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communications facility and 18 counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, court records indicate.
Then, earlier this month, another Blair County jury found Devine guilty of charges of assault by a prisoner and simple assault stemming from a July 31, 2017, incident during which Devine used the handcuffs he was wearing to attack another prisoner at District Judge Paula Aigner’s office, in Hollidaysburg.
The victim of the assault, Blaine Jackson, was also accused of being involved in Devine’s organization. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Burkhart, who prosecuted that case, said Devine assaulted Jackson because he mistakenly believed that Jackson had testified against him before a grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.