A Philadelphia man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of threatening to shoot a man during a domestic dispute in Johnstown's West End neighborhood.
City police charged Nathaniel Jackson, 43, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute erupted between a man and a woman on Tuesday in the 300 block of Edith Avenue.
After a phone call with the woman, Jackson showed up at the residence. The woman and her children were on the porch waiting for the school bus when Jackson entered the home and allegedly pulled a handgun at the man and threatened to kill him if he did not leave, the complaint said.
Jackson allegedly followed the man onto the porch, waiving the gun at the man, the woman and her two children.
Jackson's criminal history includes a robbery conviction in 1996, the complaint said.
In a second complaint, Jackson faces drug charges stemming from a controlled drug buy in April.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg. Jackson was sent to Cambria County Prison on a total of $100,000 bond.
