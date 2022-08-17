JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Wednesday after he tried to break into a home in Johnstown’s Kernville section and threatening the woman inside, who had had charges filed against him, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Kevin Douglas Whitmore, 31, with felony burglary and criminal trespass.
According to a complaint affidavit, Whitmore allegedly attempted to break into a house in the 600 block of Robb Avenue at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, banging on the back window and shouting to the woman inside.
Whitmore then allegedly walked to the side of the house and attempted to remove the air conditioner to get inside. When that failed, he grabbed a shovel and began banging on the front door, shouting that he would be there every day and that the “cops wouldn’t come in time,” the affidavit said.
Whitmore was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Whitmore was not allowed at the residence after he was charged on Sunday with reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, online records show.
