JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was found guilty after a four-day jury trial of conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Monday.
John T. Terry, 47, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and cocaine between March 30, 2018, and April 4, 2018.
Further, Senior District Judge Kim R. Gibson, of Johnstown, found Terry guilty of possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.
On June 2, 1998, Terry was convicted in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District, of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Terry will be sentenced on Jan. 31.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $31 million or both.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the FBI, the state police SHIELD unit and the Somerset Turnpike barracks conducted the investigation.
