JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man faces drug possession and animal cruelty charges, accused of dragging a yelping puppy across a parking lot and carrying cocaine, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Ronny Jarret Baker, 35, on April 21 with cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, drug possession, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and illegally carrying a firearm.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responding to a report of animal cruelty found Baker walking along Washington Street in the area of Suppes Ford, dragging a yelping Terrier puppy.

Police allege Baker was carrying crack cocaine, heroin and $495 cash. Police also recovered a 9mm firearm.

Baker waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

