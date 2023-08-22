EBENSBURG, Pa. – Arnold Bruce Miller Jr., 19, of Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in Cambria County court to receiving stolen property and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
According to Cambria County Assistant Attorney Joel Polites, Miller was found when Cambria County Detectives and federal agents raided a residence where Miller was and found him with a stolen gun and illegal substances.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Sept. 20.
