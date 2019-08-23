Johnstown police charged a second man in connection with the Aug. 14 armed robbery of an automotive parts store in Hornerstown.
Gavin Hopkins, 18, of Philadelphia, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegally carrying a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, Hopkins and Juquette Rayford Charles, 23, of Ebensburg, entered AutoZone on Hickory Street at about 11:50 a.m., pulled a handgun and robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of money.
Video footage reportedly showed the two men near Team Collision Center on Teak Street, walking the railroads tracks toward AutoZone. About four minutes later, the two were seen running from the store to a gray van parked at Team Collision Center with the rear passenger side door open, the complaint said.
Police said they found the van, a Hyundai Entourage, three days later in the
600 block of Wood Street and determined that it had been reported stolen in Philadelphia.
Hopkins was arraigned on Friday by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond. Charles, who faces similar charges, also is housed in Cambria County Prison on $200,000 percentage bond.
