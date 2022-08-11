JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Wednesday after he threatened to shoot a man at a downtown Johnstown hotel and then fled with counterfeit money, authorities allege.
City police charged Saddeeq Henry, 31, with forgery, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.
According to a complaint affidavit, Henry, who also goes by the street name of “D,” allegedly threatened to shoot a man at Econo Lodge, 430 Napoleon Place, and fled in a sedan before police arrived.
Police said they found Henry sitting in a Hyundai sedan outside Johnstown’s Solomon Homes Building No. 2.
Henry allegedly argued with police when they told him he was wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. Henry walked across the parking lot and then sprinted away into backyards of several homes, the affidavit said.
A witness told police Henry allegedly ran to a home in the 1100 block of Solomon Street, where police later found him.
Henry was found carrying cash including a counterfeit $100 bill.
Henry was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.