A Philadelphia man was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, accused of firing a gun at two people sitting in a vehicle that was parked outside of Oakhurst Homes housing complex, authorities said.

Dyseam Baretta Graham, 44, was held for trial in absentia after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint, city detectives said the shooting stemmed from a Jan. 31 disagreement over a woman.

A disagreement began at an apartment and spilled out into the parking lot. Graham came out of the apartment carrying a firearm and allegedly fired four or five shots at a vehicle with two people inside, the complaint said.

No one was injured and Graham climbed into a white SUV and fled the scene.

Police said Graham is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Graham is charged with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

His criminal record includes guilty pleas to drug charges in Philadelphia, online records show.

