A Philadelphia man wanted for a burglary in Maryland was arrested at the bus station in Johnstown on Saturday, authorities said.
City police said they were called to the CamTran station on Main Street for a report of an intoxicated man swearing at the employees.
The man was identified as Khamali Saphadee Thomas, 25.
Thomas allegedly fought with officers during the arrest and refused to enter the elevator at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, according to a criminal complaint.
Thomas allegedly urinated on the floor of the holding cell and then complained of heart pain. He was checked out by EMS personnel, the complaint said. Police said Thomas was wanted for a burglary in Maryland.
Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindelsperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.