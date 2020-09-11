VINCO – A fugitive from Philadelphia was jailed Friday, accused of assaulting a woman at Solomon Homes last month and again on Friday, authorities said.
Johnstown police filed two criminal complaints against Mark Wellin Winfield Jr., 26, charging him with theft, simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment.
Winfield was wanted on three warrants out of Philadelphia, two of them for probation violations, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, Winfield allegedly assaulted the woman at Building 22 on Friday and broke a window.
City police had been searching for Winfield in connection with an Aug. 14 assault on the woman. In the incident, Winfield allegedly stole two cellphones and then ran into the woods before police arrived.
Winfield was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.