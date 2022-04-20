JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four men from Philadelphia were jailed Wednesday after authorities raided two Johnstown residences seizing drugs and money in the ongoing smack down on illegal drugs being peddled throughout the community, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 1991/2 McCabe St. and 158 Adams St.
Arrested were Kahseem Jackson, 32; Robert Taylor, 57; Nigel Lomax, 27; and Gary Love, 25.
Authorities seized more than $24,000 worth of crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana from the Adams Street residence, along with $808 cash.
More than $13,000 worth of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroine/fantanyl were seized from the McCabe Street residence, along with $2,522 U.S. currency.
“An extensive and still ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in Cambria County took a major step today with the execution of multiple warrants,” Neugebauer said. “We all should thank our dedicated men and women for their tireless efforts.
“We will continue to work to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe,” he said. “Please remember, if you see something, say something. Your tip may lead to the next drug bust.”
The four men are in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Participating in the investigation along with the county task force was Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Sheriff’s Department, Detective Bureau, Richland Township Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.