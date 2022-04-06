JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant (CI) in the Moxham section of Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Wednesday.
Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Tahmir Maleec Gindraw, 25, with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a complaint affidavit, Gindraw, who goes by the street name of “Phatz” allegedly sold $22,000 of methamphetamine to a CI at a residence in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue on March 1.
Gindraw was arrested as he stepped off an Amtrak train in Johnstown. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
A Johnstown police K-9 unit, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and agents of the state attorney general participated in the month-long investigation.
“This arrest was the result of a multi-agency cooperative effort to stop the flow of drugs into our community,” Neugebauer said. “This case demonstrates the dedication of the men and women of law enforcement to find out how drugs make their way into our neighborhoods and work on in-depth investigations to bring those who pollute our street to justice.”
