This will be one brassy good time.
Altoona Brass Collective will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is a rather newer group who is only in its second season and they are phenomenal,” said Brady Hamady, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series. “They pride themselves on taking music from all different genres and then coming at it at a brass perspective.”
Altoona Brass Collective, directed by Doug Stephens, was formed in 2017 by musicians in the central Pennsylvania area who share a love of brass instruments, quality music and live performance.
All of their repertoire has been written specifically for the ensemble.
Members of the group have received their training at Clarion, Duquesne, Penn State, Slippery Rock and Indiana University of Pennsylvania music schools.
These professionals serve as educators in the school districts of Altoona, Bedford, Bellwood, Bishop Guilfoyle, Dubois, Hollidaysburg, Portage and Holy Trinity.
The performers share a common goal – to bring high quality live music to central Pennsylvania.
Altoona Brass Collective appears as a full brass band and in smaller quartet/quintet formats.
“We had heard them playing locally, and they’re definitely of the quality that we’re looking for, for our concert series,” Hamady said. “Every once in a while we like to bring a local group in to put a spotlight on them and let them shine.”
He said audiences can expect to hear everything from classical pieces to modern selections, and it’s a concert that people of all ages will enjoy.
“They want to be a role model for their students and show them what you can do with a brass instrument and in a group setting with these instruments, so I would imagine a lot of their students will be at this concert,” Hamady said.
He said thanks to the amazing acoustics in the church, Altoona Brass Collective will sound exceptional and will leave you with goosebumps.
“There’s 16 of them in the group and you’re going to see just about every brass instrument that’s available, most of them play multiple instruments within the group, and they can be the softest of soft and they can blow your socks off,” Hamady said. “This venue is going to be great for them.”
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.