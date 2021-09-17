Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will host an athletics open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at its Richland Campus.
Both well-established and new programs, including softball, esports and golf, will be highlighted.
Coaches, assistants, college athletes, members of the admissions office and others will be available to discuss eligibility.
Penn Highlands is a charted member of the National Junior College Athletic Association competing in Region XX and the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference.
An RSVP is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to sign-up, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/events or contact the school’s admissions department at 814-262-6400 or admissions@pennhighlands.edu.
at 814-262-6400 or admissions@pennhighlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.