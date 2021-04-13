Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Southern New Hampshire University have extended the articulation agreement between the schools to include eight transfer pathway options.
Under this new agreement, up to 90 credits from Penn Highlands can be transferred to the university for corresponding bachelor’s degree programs.
The most recent addition includes the transfer of credits from an associate’s degree in social work to a bachelor’s degree in human services.
Penn Highlands graduates also will receive a 10% tuition discount for Southern New Hampshire courses and programs connected to this agreement.
For more information, visit Transfer Central on the Penn Highlands Community College website at www.pennhighlands.edu/transfer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.