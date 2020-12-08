Seeing his students start to waver in the face of more remote learning, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Adjunct Professor Chris Vann decided to share his story to try and inspire the group.
During a three-month stint in 1997, Vann completed 52 credit hours while working as a full-time electrician for the U.S. Air Force and fulfilling his duties as a husband and father of three.
At the time, the dedicated military member and student didn’t consider the difficulty of the situation, he just got it done because he was motivated.
“You have to think, ‘This is what life is going to be like for this season,’ ” Vann said. “This is what I have to do.”
It was this lesson he hoped to impart on the students – that sometimes in life you have to buckle down and get the work done in order to get one step closer to a goal – when he shared his story with them recently.
Vann accomplished his feat through hours-long College Level Examination Program tests, which accounted for 36 credits; four in-person classes, for 12 credits; and attended a 30-day leadership academy for the last four credits.
Soon after, he was deployed to Saudi Arabia, where he took statistics and business ethics classes.
Now, the Ferndale Area graduate has an associate of applied science and bachelor degrees in occupational education.
He also has a master’s degree in human resource management and a small electric home repair business.
Zach Hoover, one of Vann’s students in the AC/DC high voltage class, heard the message loud and clear.
Hoover said the fall semester at Penn Highlands has been “hectic” and he was “worn-out” and “worried” when the college switched back to remote learning in November.
But his professor’s story gave him a bit of a boost and reminded him that sometimes he’ll have to push through the difficulties in front of him.
Hoover said, “Life is going to throw complications at you, and there’s nothing you can do” but seize the challenge and deal with it.
The student also commended Vann for his work ethic and teaching method.
Other tips Vann provided to the students were to be willing to change their habits, have good time management skills and learn to stand on their own.
“You’ve got to be willing to leave the party and go study,” he said. “You’ve got to let something good go sometimes to get something better.”
Vann recalled several get-togethers and barbeques he left to prepare for upcoming classes and tests.
“When others are busy talking, you get busy ‘doing,’ ” he said. “That’s the difference between dreams and reality.”
Another lesson he wanted to impart on his students is that there are a lot of opportunities out there for them to succeed.
