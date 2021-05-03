A protection from abuse order filed April 22 against a Somerset County detective, accusing him of threatening a child with a chainsaw, has been withdrawn, authorities said.
A woman filed a petition seeking a temporary PFA order against Todd Sherle on behalf of two children.
The PFA was withdrawn on Friday when both parties and their attorneys appeared for a hearing before Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo.
The initial document said two children were with Sherle at his Stoystown-area residence on April 20 as part of a custody arrangement.
Sherle allegedly became upset when one of the children locked herself in her bedroom and went outside to retrieve a chainsaw from the front porch and started it. He allegedly went back inside “revving the chainsaw and yelling threats that he was going to cut the door.”
Sherle allegedly picked up the chainsaw a second time and began revving it as he walked toward the girl’s bedroom.
Sherle will remain working desk duty for at least the next few weeks, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.