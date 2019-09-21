A protection from abuse order has been issued against a Larimer Township, Somerset County, radio station owner, accused of creating a false online dating profile of a Meyersdale woman in a scheme to lure people willing to rape her, authorities said.
The PFA was issued against Roger Dale Wahl, 68, owner of WQZS radio in Meyersdale, the Somerset County Prothonotary’s office said on Friday.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Wahl allegedly hid a trail camera inside the woman’s bathroom years prior – without her knowledge – and then used the images from it to lure men to her home.
Wahl is charged with rape, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and tampering with evidence.
FCC records list Wahl as the lone license holder for WQZS 93.3 F.M.
Wahl is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 bond.
