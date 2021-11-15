JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pet owners lined up outside the Humane Society of Cambria County on a cold, snowy afternoon Sunday to get portraits of their “fur babies” with Santa.
The Richland Township animal shelter’s annual Pictures with Santa event attracted dogs, cats and even a skunk, shelter manager Sarah Oldham said.
“It’s a time for them to showcase their animals around the holiday and to get professional photos of their pets,” Oldham said.
Often flanked by family members and shelter staff with antics to attract the animals’ attention, photographer Jamie Crum patiently arranged poses and took multiple exposures for each subject. Some pets climbed in Santa’s lap for individual portraits, while others were joined by their owners for a family Christmas portrait.
Waiting in line outside, Paige Porada, of Richland Township, hugged her well-wrapped cat Teddy against her body. She said Teddy was adopted from the shelter and was making a return trip to the Pictures with Santa event.
She didn’t mind waiting in the cold because she enjoys seeing all the other pets.
“It’s a whole bunch of animals,” she said.
Nicole and Jason Oswalt, of Upper Yoder Township, put on their Christmas sweaters and brought their mixed-breed Freya for a family portrait.
“It’s actually going to be on our wall for Christmas,” Nicole Oswalt said.
Sonya Albright and her daughter Colleen Albright brought her son Jacob Albright’s dog, Luna, for a holiday portrait. Jacob Albright’s military service has kept him away from home.
“We are going to send him the picture,” his mother said.
Brenda Layton and her daughter Emily Layton brought two dogs. Addie is a mixed breed and Porkette is a pug. It was Porkette’s second year posing with Santa at the Humane Society.
