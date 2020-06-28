Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents of the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars.
Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2018 signed Act 104 of 2018, otherwise known as the “Hot Car Bill.” The law provides protection for law enforcement and emergency responders when a dog or cat is removed from a hot car.
The law states that an officer or emergency responder must have a reasonable belief that the animal is in imminent danger and must try to contact the driver before using force to enter the vehicle. Police must leave a notice on the vehicle about where the pet can be retrieved.
The law does not give civilians the same authority.
“Properly caring for and protecting your pets should be a priority for all pet owners,” said Michael Spada, state police animal cruelty officer. “Utilize common sense and contact your veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns.”
Both dogs and cats release heat through their paws and by panting. Ensure your pets have food and fresh cool water. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges.
