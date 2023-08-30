JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Arbutus Church of the Brethren Pet Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month at the church, 1201 Erickson Drive, Richland Township.
A free table will be provided to display pet items that have been donated, such as pet beds, bowls, collars, leashes and cat carriers.
Donations of food products and pet items can be dropped off in the church entrance way.
Monetary donations can be addressed to the Arbutus Church of the Brethren Pet Food Pantry.
Information: cheryledmiston@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.