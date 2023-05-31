HASTINGS – A Clearfield County pest control worker pleaded guilty in district court Tuesday, accused of urinating on a customer’s living room floor and couch, authorities said.
Roger W. Young, 67, pleaded guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief was withdraw. Young was ordered to pay $4,300 restitution, a court assistant said Wednesday.
A tenant at Haida Village Apartments produced a surveillance video from April 24 showing the incident, Hastings Borough police Chief Jason Owens said.
The video shows Young enter, taunt the family’s cat, put down his pest control equipment and urinate on the floor and couch.
The tenant gave the video to the landlord who then contacted police.
The tenant had left the apartment moments earlier and left the door open, knowing Young was scheduled to arrive.
Young has owned and operated his own pest control business for about 30 years.
He was ordered to pay a fine and full restitution for damage to the carpet, couch and other items.
Young apologized for the incident, the police chief said.
The tenant, her children and boyfriend live in the apartment, Owens said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
