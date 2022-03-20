JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County’s newest nursing home has now opened a personal care unit for those who don’t require the intense services of a skilled-care facility.
The Horizons is a 30-bed home located with Villa Crest Rehabilitative Nursing Facility in the former Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, 1451 Frankstown Road, Johnstown.
Administrator Jerry Otto said the country setting with plenty of outdoor activity space, along with the home’s other amenities, set it apart from many other personal care homes.
“It’s going to be nice,” Otto said. “We have a lot of room to move around and go outside and enjoy the weather.”
There is a ball field and a playground on the former school property, providing opportunities for community interaction. Other amenities include a chapel, courtyard and large common rooms.
There are 22 large private rooms with showers and eight semi-private rooms, Otto said.
Because it’s located in the same building as Villa Crest, Horizons residents have access to many outpatient services without traveling to other facilities. These include X-ray, physical and occupational therapy and laboratory services.
Villa Crest opened in July 2020, about five years after Dr. Richard and Suzanne Kastelic bought the school and 40-acre property.
“I actually fell in love with the elementary school,” Richard Kastelic told the township zoning board at the time.
The nursing home’s opening was delayed several months by the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened with 56 licensed Medicare beds.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, potential residents were staying at home and many were delaying procedures that would make them candidates for Villa Crest’s rehabilitation services. In addition, Villa Crest has no licensed Medicaid beds for lower-income seniors.
Occupancy rates remained low, prompting management to reexamine the facility.
Working with the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services, they were able to convert 30 of Villa Crest’s original 56 skilled-care rooms into personal care rooms and create Horizons. Villa Crest has been reduced to 26 beds.
