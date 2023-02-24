Perrone seeks second term

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans Court Cindy Perrone has announced her bid for reelection.
Perrone worked in the office for 20 years, prior to being elected to her current position in 2019. She cites her experience, expertise and knowledge for having proven that she is the most capable person of leading the office.
“I am seeking reelection because I truly love my job,” Perrone said. “I enjoy serving the people of Cambria County and my staff is wonderful to work with.”
Perrone, elected as a Democrat, has switched parties since the last election and will be running as a Republican.
During her term, Perrone kept the office open during COVID-19, provided options to swear in out-of-town executors through FaceTime, digitized efforts and traveled to Johnstown to accommodate attorneys and residents so that they do not need to travel to Ebensburg to open estates.
She is vice president of the auxiliary to Spangler American Legion, Post 569; secretary of the Spangler Legacy Committee; and is a member of the Northern Cambria Community Improvement Committee.
Perrone, of Northern Cambria, is the mother of five adult children and grandmother of four, soon to be grandmother of five.
