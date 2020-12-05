Johnstown Symphony Orchestra's percussion ensemble performed two free "Comfort and Joy" concerts Saturday at the Central Park gazebo downtown.
A cheery crowd embraced the holiday sounds and setting.
"It's festive," Debra Ott, of Windber, said. "It's a beautiful place to have a concert."
The roughly 30 minutes concert included "The Nutcracker" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas."
Maestro James Blachly gave a warm greeting to the audience.
Unable to perform in the concert hall this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the musicians played outdoors.
"This is definitely a first for us," said Jessica Satava, the JSO's executive director. "I've noticed that people are willing to tailgate for the Steelers, Penn State and Pitt, so I thought why not come out to hear the JSO?"
Ensemble percussionist were Andrew Ferdig, Mike Vatavuk, Justin Gingrich and Ron Horner.
"It's what we're calling a pop-up concert, bringing our musicians out into the community," Satava said. "They're out our here, all bundled up ... to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
"Thirty minutes is just enough for people to get cold and then they can get thawed out going shopping at local business," she said.
The ensemble performed two concerts in Central Park before traveling to Somerset to performs two concerts on the steps of the county courthouse.
