Approximately $14 million were awarded for water improvement projects in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties as part of a recent round of Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding that was announced on Wednesday.
Bedford Borough Municipal Authority received a $6.3 million low-interest loan and $4.2 million grant to install 29,940 feet of water distribution mains to replace cast iron piping, leaded gooseneck lines, fire hydrants, valves and related materials.
Almost 2,000 customers are served by the system.
“Reliable, clean drinking water is crucial to public health and maintaining high-quality water systems comes with a hefty price tag,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, whose 32nd Senatorial District includes Bedford County. “I am pleased to announce this state assistance to ensure Bedford Borough residents have access to a safe water supply.”
Cresson Township Municipal Authority received $1.85 million total – a $1,325,000 grant and $525,000 low-interest loan – to extend its service to 45 residential households in Munster Township that are now served by wells.
Approximately 18,000 feet of line will be installed.
Being able to do the project was dependent on getting the funding, according to the authority’s engineer Richard Wray, from Hegemann & Wray Consulting Engineers. Plans will now move forward.
“Typically, at this point, we would go to bid very soon,” Wray said. “And then, after that, we’ll examine the bid results and move toward a closing date with PennVEST, probably next year. In 2024, it would be constructed.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, added: “I applaud authority officials for pursuing financial assistance and being successful in obtaining this funding. … Without this action by PennVEST, customers of the authority were facing a more than 200% increase in their water bills.”
Two projects in Somerset County were funded.
Cambria Somerset Authority got a $750,000 low-interest loan to install a smaller pipe within a current pipe that leaks and requires frequent repairs in two locations in Foustwell Tunnel under the Stonycreek River.
PennVEST provided a $936,681 grant to Somerset County Conservation District to reduce manure and stormwater runoff at a farm in Summit Township. Projections are that 6,267 pounds of sediment, 5,794 pounds of nitrogen and 2,511 pounds of phosphorus will be removed from Blue Lick Creek annually as a result of the improvements.
