Pennsylvania will receive $26 million in abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation funding, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said.
The funding is in addition to the $244 million the state received from the infrastructure bill last month and will allow states to invest in the safety of land damaged by mining and create jobs for coal communities, he said.
"Across the Commonwealth, communities experience the legacy of abandoned mines, from property damage to polluted waterways to poor health for generations,” Casey said. “This funding is vital to restoring the health of those communities.
"Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will also receive more than $244 million to clean up dangerous sites, improve water quality damaged by acid mine drainage, create new jobs and revitalize economies."
Gov Tom Wolf said the combined funds will the state to address some of its 5,000 abandoned mine sites, which were left polluted in the generations before state environmental laws prohibited the act.
Pennsylvania is one of the largest coal-producing states in the country, and 1.4 million Pennsylvanians live within one mile of an abandoned mine.
"I'm grateful that the Biden Administration recognizes the need to support Pennsylvania and other states that are addressing this legacy issue, which presents and environmental, public health and public safety risks," Wolf said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.