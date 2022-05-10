JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) "Click It or Ticket" campaign, Pennsylvania State Police certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct two free child passenger safety seat fitting station in Indiana County and two in Cambria County.
* 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 16 at Indiana Fire Association West, 1555 Indiana Springs Road, Indiana.
* 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17 at PSP Troop A, Indiana, 35 Fenton Road, Indiana.
* 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at PSP Troop A, Ebensburg 100 Casale Court, Ebensburg.
* 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service, 202 Juniper Street, Northern Cambria.
Parents and caregivers can have their car seats checked for suitability. Troopers will offer guidance in car seat installation and harnessing of child in car seats.
No appointment required.
