Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents to secure valuables and firearms, and lock their vehicles when parked.
Troopers also advise gun owners to secure firearms inside their homes rather than inside an unattended vehicle.
PSP has created a completely optional Firearms Safety Card/Inventory to educate gun owners. These cards are a fillable PDF document and feature the cardinal rules of firearms safety.
Gun owners are encouraged to use this card to record the make, model and serial number of firearms and store the completed card in a safe location.
If a firearm is lost or stolen, this information will assist law enforcement to investigate and recover the weapon.
To download a PSP Firearms Safety Card/Inventory, visit https://www.psp.pa.gov/firearms-information/Documents/FirearmsSafetyInventory.pdf.
PSP also created a Firearms Safety video series featuring PSP Communications Director Trooper Brent Miller and Cpl. David Fedorshak of the PSP Firearms Unit. They discuss the rules of firearms safety and offer tips on properly storing and securing guns.
The video series is available to watch at https://www.psp.pa.gov/firearms-information/Pages/firearms-safety-videos.aspx.
Residents looking for cable gun locks can visit their local PSP station to get one free.
