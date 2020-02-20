Pennsylvania’s second lady plans to promote the 2020 United States Census during an upcoming cross-state tour that includes a stop in Johnstown.
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and local Census officials will discuss the importance of participating in the Census during the Johnstown tour stop, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. March 9 at the Greater Johnstown YMCA, 100 Haynes St.
The event is open to the public.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to travel Pennsylvania and talk with you about the importance of filling out your Census form, because these numbers will affect us all for the next decade,” Fetterman said in a press release.
“I’ve spent my career working to engage and empower communities. There is power in being counted. If you live in Pennsylvania, you matter to me and to the Census.”
Fetterman’s tour will also include stops in Erie, State College, Philadelphia, York, Hazleton and McKeesport.
